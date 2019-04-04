Eric Holder, who is suspected of killing Nipsey Hussle, has officially been charged with murder.

According to the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office, the 29-year-old Holder was hit with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon when he appeared in court on Thursday. If convicted, he faces life in prison.

Holder was arrested in the L.A. suburb of Bellflower on Tuesday (April 2), two days after he reportedly shot and killed Nipsey. Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore said in a press conference just before Holder's arrest that the LAPD believes the rapper was killed as a result of a personal matter between himself and Holder, rather than a gang-related matter.

Holder is reportedly being held in solitary confinement, as reports state that police fear for his life. His bail is reportedly set at $7,040,000.