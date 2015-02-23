Eminem Drops ‘The Slim Shady LP’ Album – Today in Hip-Hop

On this day, Feb. 23, in hip-hop history…

1999: Exactly 20 years ago to the day, Eminem dropped his major label debut by releasing his iconic second studio album, The Slim Shady LP, on Feb. 23, 1999.

With production by Dr. Dre and the Bass Brothers, the world was introduced to Slim Shady in a major way, with the album debuting at No. 2 on Billboard 200. Ten days after the release, the album was certified platinum by the RIAA for selling more than a million units and went on to sell over five million records in the United States. The record turned a relatively unknown Detroit MC into a superstar, thus propelling the career of the best-selling rap artist of all time.

The Slim Shady LP content was laced with gritty, violent, unapologetic and provocative rhymes, showcasing the imagination and lyrical ability of Eminem as he told stories from the perspective of his deranged alter ego, Slim Shady. Just look at how the tape starts off with "Public Service Announcement."

The deep cuts of the album were rich with fire such as "'97 Bonnie & Clyde," "Still Don't Give a Fuck," “Brain Damage” and “Role Model.” The singles were big commercial hits, with “My Name Is” ranking No. 36 on Billboard Hot 100 plus remaining on the chart for over two months and “Just Don't Give a Fuck” and “Guilty Conscious” ranking high on Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

Looking back, The Slim Shady LP was explosive; a brash illustration of the mind of Eminem, which produced a raw work of art that stood the test of time. At the 42nd Grammy Awards in 2000, the The Slim Shady LP would go on to win Best Rap Album, while "My Name Is" won Best Rap Solo Performance. Em would go on and start his record label, Shady Records, and begin one of the most illustrious rap careers of all time.

