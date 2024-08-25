Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Says She ‘Audibly Sobbed’ Listening to Em’s New Music

Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade Scott, has revealed that she "audibly sobbed" when she listened to her dad's new songs "Somebody Save Me" and "Temporary."

Eminem's Daughter Gets Emotional Over Eminem's New Music

In the latest episode of her Just a Little Shady podcast, which premiered on Friday (Aug. 23) on YouTube, Hailie admitted that she watched the music video for "Somebody Save Me," featuring Jelly Roll, in its entirety and wasn't sure if she would do it again.

"I definitely cry every time I hear it at all," Hailie said of the song in the podcast video at the 27-minute mark below. "Between that and 'Temporary,' I can't, I audibly sobbed I think for both songs but especially 'Temporary.'"

Hailie went on to explain that Em and her mom, Kim Scott, shielded her and her siblings from her father's drug abuse that in hindsight it was a blessing in disguise.

"But I will say, watching the video back, and listening to the songs, I feel like my parents did such a good job growing up where I didn’t realize how bad things were," Hailie stated.

"But, now like, as an adult in hindsight, it's so scary to think about. And I think that’s why I get emotional so much, like just thinking that could have happened."

Hailie also added that she can't listen to "Mockingbird," a different song by Eminem dedicated to her, which is featured on his 2004 album, Encore.

Eminem Delivers Heartfelt Lyrics About His Daughter Hailie Jade

Eminem's The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) features two heart-tugging songs that would make the toughest dad shed a tear. "Somebody Save Me" (featuring Jelly Roll) and "Temporary" are dedicated to Hailie Jade Smith whom he affectionately describes as "the only lady that I adore."

In May 2024, Eminem had the honor of escorting his daughter down the aisle as she exchanged wedding vows with her hubby-to-be Evan McClintock. In a private and intimate ceremony, Em beamed with pride as the two shared a slow dance, capturing the tender moment between father and daughter.

Watch Hailie Jade Smith talk about listening to her dad's music and watch Eminem's "Somebody Save Me" music video below.

Watch Hailie Jade Talk About Listening to Her Dad's Music

Watch Eminem's "Somebody Save Me" Music Video Featuring Jelly Roll

Listen to Eminem's Song "Temporary"