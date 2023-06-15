Slowthai Pleads Not Guilty to Two Charges of Rape

Slowthai has pleaded not guilty to two rape charges in Oxford, England today.

What Is Slowthai Being Accused of?

According to a BBC report, published on Thursday (June 15), Slowthai, born Tyron Frampton, entered his pleas of not guilty during a brief hearing at Oxford Crown Court in Oxford, England. The 28-year-old rapper is charged with two counts of rape stemming from a September 2021 incident, which he's accused of "oral and vaginal penetration of a woman without her consent."

A co-defendant named Alex Blake-Walker also pleaded not guilty to one count of rape and two sexual assaults. The media outlet reports that Walker is accused of sexually assaulting the woman in the same incident as well as raping and sexually assaulting a second victim.

Judge Michael Gledhill KC released the two men on conditional bail until their trial, which is scheduled for July 1, 2024.

In May, when Slowthai was initially arrested on rape charges, the U.K. rapper proclaimed his innocence in an Instagram post.

"Regarding the allegations being reported about me," Slowthai wrote in since-deleted missive. "I categorically deny the charges. I am innocent and am confident my name will be cleared. Until then, I will apply my energy to ensure this is concluded swiftly and justly."

He concluded: "I ask that my supporters don't comment about this situation and respect the process and privacy of my family during this time."

Read More: Slowthai Apologizes for Wearing Shirt With a Swastika During Show

Backlash Following Slowthai's Rape Allegations.

Since his arrest, the Grammy-nominated rhymer has bowed out of a scheduled performance at Wembley Stadium alongside Brit-pop band Blur and Self Esteem on July 8. Additionally, Slowthai has been dropped from several prestigious U.K. summer festivals including Reading and Leeds and Glastonbury.