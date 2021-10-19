Doin' Lines

Maxo Kream fills in the blanks.

Interview: Bianca Torres

Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Fall 2021 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now.

1 .If you’re in Houston, you have to go to Houston Closet.

2. You’re a ’90s baby if you remember FUBU.

3. I stay away from Xanax.

4. Jordans were my first love.

5. I fell in love with hip-hop when I heard [50 Cent’s] Get Rich or Die Tryin’.

6. I have to open up a shoe store at least once in my life.

7. Family is important to me.

8. One of the biggest lessons in life I’ve learned is if you don’t work, you don’t eat.

9. I can’t live without oxygen.

10. The obstacles I overcame make me who I am.

11. You can’t buy loyalty.

12. Checks over stripes.

13. I thought in 2021, shows would be all the way over.

14. When I’m having a rough day, I roll up a blunt.

15. Most people don’t know that I’m an animal nerd.

16. I will always keep striving for greatness.

17. My favorite song of all time is [my song] “Cell Boomin’”.

18. Houston is best known for purple drank.

19. Firecracker seller was my first job ever.

20. I feel strongly about getting money.

