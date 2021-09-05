Bobby Shmurda Goes After Fan Who Threw Bottle at Him During Concert – Watch

Bobby Shmurda ran up on a fan who apparently chucked a bottle at him during a show.

The incident went down at the Made in America Festival on Saturday (Sept. 4), in Philadelphia. The Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper is scheduled to perform today (Sept. 5), and was actually in attendance on Saturday to check out Megan Thee Stallion's set when someone threw a bottle that apparently landed on Shmurda.

TMZ captured video of the tense situation, which shows Bobby rushing toward a barricade and attempting to jump into the crowd before being detained by members of his camp. Chaos breaks out in the meantime, as people nearby are shoved out of the way. Luckily, the recently paroled rapper was pulled away from the situation by members of his team before it turned into an altercation. See video of the incident below.

Bobby is currently making his return to rap, after being released from prison in February following a six-year bid, having performed at several shows. He is on parole until Feb. 23, 2026. As part of his supervised release, he is prohibited from drinking alcohol, going to bars (non-work related) or hanging out with gang members. He also must take substance abuse tests, and get counseling for anger and aggression.

This week, Bobby dropped "No Time For Sleep (Freestyle)," his frist song since being released from prison. He's currently prepping his debut album, which he has confirmed to have worked with Lil Uzi Vert, Quavo and maybe Jay-Z on. The new offering will be Bobby's first release since 2014's Shmurda She Wrote, which features the hit singles "Hot Nigga" and "Bobby Bitch."