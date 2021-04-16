Bobby Shmurda Confirms New Music With Quavo, Lil Uzi Vert, Maybe Jay-Z

Since being released from Clinton Correctional Facility in upstate New York in February, Bobby Shmurda has appeared to be on a straight and narrow path while focusing on delivering his highly anticipated album. While fans wait eagerly for Bobby to unleash his first project since 2014's Shmurdaville, the 26-year-old rapper is giving his listeners some insight into who they can expect on the LP.

During an interview on Maino Presents: Kitchen Talks on Thursday (April 15), Bobby Shmurda confirmed he's been working with the likes of DaBaby, Quavo, 42 Dugg, Lil Uzi Vert and possibly Jay-Z to bring his next project to life.

"Man, we got so much new music coming," the "Bobby Bitch" rhymer started. "We got music coming with the biggest artists, from Maino, Quavo, DaBaby, 42, Uzi, Rowdy, Jay. There is so much shit coming out it's gonna be a hot summer."

Bobby didn't name Jay-Z by full name and the interviewers did not clarify if Shmurda meant Jay-Z, Jay Electronica or any other "Jay" named rapper. Still, it's very possible the two generations of Brooklyn rappers may be coming together to give New York City natives their next anthem.

The Shmoney dance pioneer was released from prison on Feb. 23 after serving six years and two months behind bars. The rapper, born Ackquille Jean Pollard, agreed to enter a plea deal and pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree conspiracy and one count of weapons possession in 2016. He was initially arrested with 12 members of his GS9 crew, including Rowdy Rebel, on Dec. 17, 2014.

To hear Bobby Shmurda talk about the potential features on his new project, start at the 1:19:15-mark below.

See 17 Rappers Who Haven't Put an Album Out in a While That We'd Like to Hear From