Almighty Jay and Skinnyfromthe9 have been at odds for years, from an alleged robbery and social media disses to now squaring off in an empty parking lot in front of onlookers.

Earlier this morning (July 21), at around 1 a.m., Almighty Jay shared a nearly minute-long video of his one-on-one fight against the New Jersey rapper.

He captioned the clip, "Niggas be on the internet with all that tough ass shit till they gotta see me in person…@skinnyfromthe9 dropped him twice 😤 NO JUMPING NO NONE OF THAT." You can watch it at the bottom of this post.

While it's unclear what exactly led to the shirtless standoff, a number of incidents could've resulted in the two rappers fighting each other.

Nonetheless, in the video, both rhymers can be seen throwing punches at one another with Skinny falling to the ground twice.

Earlier this month, Skinny challenged Almighty Jay via social media to a fight. In a short video shared online, Skinnyfromthe9 is seen at a Wawa gas station, holding up "paperwork," which appears to be from a TMZ article regarding Jay's 2019 assault in New York City, where he was beaten and robbed of his jewelry. Skinny had the line, "Jay told cops he's willing to cooperate with the investigation now," highlighted in the printout from the article.

Skinny also showed a text message exchange from an unidentified person who is speaking to him about doing music and paying $10,000 for a verse.

Prior to this, Almighty Jay and his crew were accused of allegedly robbing Skinnyfromthe9 of $80,000 worth of valuables—including a chain amounting to $40,000, a $20,000 Rolex watch and cash. Video footage from the Feb. 14, 2019 incident emerged after the robbery took place, which showed two of Jay's alleged associates running towards a car that Skinny was in, then running back after a struggle ensued. The Houston rapper admitted that he is the man in the surveillance footage standing next to the car that his affiliates ran back towards.

Almighty Jay had reportedly been at Skinny's house around this time recording music. The former YBN member maintained his innocence and after surrendering to police. The charges against Jay were dropped by the L.A. County D.A.'s office due to the victim, Skinnyfromthe9, not being available.

Weeks after, Skinny was assaulted at a New York City restaurant and later called out Jay's YBN crew via Instagram.

Last month, Almighty Jay claimed that Skinny wrote a police statement on him in connection to the 2019 robbery. Then, Skinny penned a social media post, saying that he wanted to box Almighty Jay for $20,000.

Since Almighty Jay and Skinnyfromthe9 finally met up to shoot a fair one, perhaps the feud can come to an end.

See Wild Rap Beefs That'll Probably Never Be Resolved

