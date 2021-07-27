August 2021 New Music Releases

This summer is flying by. With August basically closing out the season, there's still more fire coming to get us through the heat wave.

Lil Tecca returns with We Love You Tecca 2, the sequel to his debut mixtape in the form of his sophomore album. The LP is set to drop on Aug. 6, and will feature guest appearances from Lil Yachty, Gunna and more. Tecca is coming off a four-times platinum single in his breakout song, "Ransom," and the success of his 2020 debut album, Virgo World, which peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard 200 chart. The 18-year-old rhymer took a different approach with his third official release, spearheaded by the single "Never Left" and "Money on Me." "I would say [We Love You Tecca 2] is different from both of them," Tecca recently told XXL. "Not music-wise. I’m not making no crazy country music or something, but I would say the process was different. Just the energy was different. It feels really natural. It feels really concentrated and focused. It’s definitely a vision. We’re not just lost in the sauce. There’s a vision."

East Atlanta's own Young Nudy is already doubling up in 2021. Following the release of his May mixtape, DR. EV4L, which features appearances from 21 Savage, G Herbo and more, Nudy is dropping his latest project, Rich Shooter, on Aug. 4. Two days after the album release, Nudy will be embarking on the 10-city DR. EV4L vs Rich Shooter Tour, hitting up locations such as Houston, Dallas, Atlanta, New York, Philadelphia and Boston.

Shoreline Mafia's OhGeesy will step out of the shadow of the disbanded group to release his solo album, Geezyworld, at the end of the month. The Los Angeles rapper's solo debut LP is set to come out on Aug. 27. The 11-track release will feature DaBaby, YG and others, and contains the latest single "Secret Service."

Check out other projects from $uicideBoy$, Homeboy Sandman and more dropping in August below.