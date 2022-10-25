Skinnyfromthe9 Reveals Half His Face Is Paralyzed

Skinnyfromthe9 has revealed he's been diagnosed with Bell's palsy resulting in half of his face being paralyzed.

On Monday (Oct. 25), Skinnyfromthe9 shared a video on social media addressing why he's been wearing a patch over his eye. In the clip, the New Jersey rapper confirms he is dealing with facial paralysis.

"Everybody's wondering why I have an eye-patch," he started. "I went to the hospital today and they told me I have Bell's palsy. Basically, it's when half of your [face] is paralyzed. For me, my whole left side is paralyzed."

Skinny went on to point out all the issues the condition is causing for him.

"I'm just hoping I get better," he added.

He captioned the post: "I ain’t embarrassed of nothing but I feel like I owe my fans/friends/ & people I love an explanation but I got tired of hitting everyone back individually so I went to the hospital today & they told me I have 'bells palsy' basically half my face is paralyzed & this just happens no warning no nothing I’m seeing a neurologist tomorrow & if you play close attention you can see I’m have trouble with my speech. Sounds appear louder. My [face] hurts a little. Can’t move my lip. slurred words. Eye can’t move. Can’t blink. Can’t form a full smile. Can’t move eyebrows. Praying to get better."

According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders, Bell's palsy is a condition that causes temporary facial paralysis or weakness on one side of the face, which affects around 44,000 people in the United States every year. Causes for the condition are unknown.

Skinnyfromthe9 isn't the only rapper to suffer from Bell's palsy. Buffalo, N.Y. rapper Conway The Machine was also diagnosed with Bell's palsy after being shot in the neck and shoulder back in 2012. Con has often spoken about the condition in his raps. In 2020, Conway connected with a fifth-grader in his hometown who also suffers from the same facial paralysis to support her food drive.

See Skinnyfromthe9 Explaining His Current Medical Diagnosis Below