Chika, Kalan.FrFr, Skinnyfromthe9 and More – New Projects This Week

Similar to the wise words of Drizzy Drake, if you're reading this, you already know it's new music Friday. And now that it's the end of the week, this means everyone is a step closer to payday and your favorite rappers have dropped off some new music. This week, there is a little something for everybody. Hip-hop is taking spring by storm.

Reemerging after the success of 2019's Industry Games, Chika doubles back with Once Upon a Time. The six-track EP features the 2020 XXL Freshman back in her element with a mesh of trap and gospel-based production. "Fairy Tales" featuring BJ The Chicago Kid and "Cinderella Pt. 1" brings a vibrant energy to the project while "Cinderella Pt. 2" unveils the heart of the fantasy-themed effort. "Pt. 1" may sound familiar being that she spit the same lyrics in her 2020 XXL Freshman freestyle. Overall, Once Upon a Time is proof that regardless of the bag Chika secures for herself, a hit record isn't far behind. Look out for her at the 2021 Grammy Awards this Sunday, where she is nominated for Best New Artist.

Roc Nation's newest signee, Kalan.Frfr, drops TwoFr 2, the highly anticipated follow-up to his 2018 project TwoFr. The second installment of the series is a 13-piece album featuring Stunna 4 Vegas, Mozzy and Cypress Moreno. Kalan's "Scoring" appears on the LP along with "Get In" and "No Love," which were released prior to the album's arrival. The 25-year-old Los Angeles native isn't here to play as he delivers a project filled with his melodic, emotive singing-rapping that's certainly worth listening to.

Florida-born, New Jersey-bred rapper Skinnyfromthe9 offers his new album, Love Me Now, as well. The 11-track release finds Skinny delivering his melodic rhymes over soaring, guitar-driven production like the standout track "Exciting." It's been about three years since the rapper released his last effort, It's an Evil World, which features appearances from former XXL Freshmen Fetty Wap, Kap G and PnB Rock. However, Skinny dropped several tracks last year including "Remember Me" and "Ain't Dead yet."

Blxst, Mir Fontane, Lil Migo and Clever are also among the other rappers who have released new music this week. Check out the new joints below.