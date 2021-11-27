Rico Nasty Posts Concerning Messages Following Troubles on Playboi Carti Tour

Rico Nasty's stint on Playboi Carti's tour appears to be taking a serious toll on her mental health.

The Maryland-bred rhymer has been the opening act for Carti's King Vamp Tour along with Ken Car$on. The performance trek completed a stop in Milwaukee, Wis. at Eagles Ballroom on Friday (Nov. 26). However, on Saturday (Nov. 27), Rico posted some concerning messages on Twitter in regards to what she's going through on the show.

"I dead ass need atleast two hours out of each day. To just cry," she tweeted. "Crazy how I wanted a tour bus my whole life and now I just be on the tour bus crying myself to sleep every night."

She alarmingly added, "I wish I was dead just as much as y'all do trust me...Y'all win."

Since the tour began this year, Rico has experienced some harsh responses from the crowd, who are predominantly Carti fans. During a show earlier this month in Los Angeles, she was booed and fans chanted for Carti. She also went back-and-forth with Carti fans on social media. Less than a week later, someone threw a bottle at her during a show and she jumped into the crowd and confronted rowdy fans.

Despite some sour moments, other shows from the Nightmare Vacation rhymer have been lit. Last week, Carti brought out Rico onstage during his set and they hugged it out in front of the crowd. It's clear things are still not all right with how things are going on the tour.

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide or contemplating self-harm, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or visit Speakingofsuicide.com for additional resources.