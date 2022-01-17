NLE Choppa Gets Into Fight With Apparent YoungBoy Never Broke Again Fan at Airport – Watch

Video has surfaced online showing NLE Choppa getting into a physical altercation with an apparent YoungBoy Never Broke Again fan at an airport.

Earlier this evening (Jan. 17), multiple videos began circulating on social media showing a fight between two individuals. The first clip that surfaced begins with footage of the aftermath and has "Big 4ktrey" written as a caption, which is a term commonly associated with YoungBoy.

The person filming is offering a narration of the events that had taken place. "He just beat up NLE Choppa in the airport, y'all," the person begins, laughing. He's recording the individual who was involved in the altercation. The person who fought Choppa is on the phone at that point. "...And then I popped him and knocked him out," they can be heard saying.

The video later cuts to a separate piece of footage that shows the moments before the fight. The individual who approached Choppa was filming the situation as it was unfolding. "Are you NLE? I asked you mad times," the unnamed YB fan said. Choppa's brief responses are inaudible, and then it appears a punch was thrown and the cameraphone was seemingly dropped to the floor.

An additional video with footage of the fight from a different angle later surfaced on the internet. The YoungBoy Never Broke Again fan appears to pump fake a punch, and Choppa lunged at him. It then looks like the Memphis rapper slipped on the floor and the YoungBoy fan appeared to take that as a victory. At the very last moment of the footage, however, it appears the YoungBoy fan lunged back at Choppa, but no further video of the incident has emerged as of yet.

Choppa has since tweeted—and deleted—multiple responses to the fight, which ultimately confirm his involvement.

"It's a difference from getting hit and falling then fighting in flip flops and falling on yo own," he wrote in his first response. "I fell throwing a punch Ian get hit til I was otw down and my backpack 20 pounds. Buddy lip swole everything I through connected."

He then replied to that tweet and said, "My whole ankle rolled I got ice onnat hoe rn."

In a third tweet, Choppa took a screenshot of where he apparently connected a punch on the YoungBoy fan.

Prior to the airport fight, NLE Choppa was in Los Angeles at The Crew League basketball tournament with Chris Brown and several others.

While it's unclear what this scuffle stemmed from or why the NBA YoungBoy fan felt the urge to confront Choppa, it appears there had been some sort of of tension between the two rhymers over the years.

NLE Choppa and YoungBoy have been compared because of their similar sound and back in 2019, the former 2020 XXL Freshman went off on a fan for claiming he wanted to be like the Louisiana rapper after Choppa posted a picture of himself along with the caption, "Dread Headed Don DaDa NO RAP CAP." The fan asserted that Choppa wanted to "be YoungBoy so bad," to which he replied, "Bitch u sound dumb ash. I'm half Jamaican and don dada is a Jamaican slang/term shut yo dumb ass up yall mfers think youngboy started everything so if younoy tryna be Jamaican fytb."

About a month later, Choppa dropped a song, flipping's YB's "FREEDDAWG" called "Free Youngboy."

Then, at the end of 2019, NLE Choppa, who at one point said he was signed to YB's Never Broke Again label, denied knowing YoungBoy during an interview with Bootleg Kev and DJ Hed.

He said, "I don't know how that shit got confused. I mean, I don't talk to him. I don't know him."

And as recently as this month, NLE weighed in on YoungBoy's new song, "Bring the Hook," which contained a diss towards the late King Von. After Chicago rhymer Lil Reese tweeted that YB is "rapping like the rest of these rappers all rap," Choppa cosigned the social media message.

See more footage from the incident below.