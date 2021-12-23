YoungBoy Never Broke Again Features Cost $300,000, According to His Manager

If you're looking to snag a guest verse from YoungBoy Never Broke Again, it's going to cost you big bucks.

On Wednesday (Dec. 22), the embattled rapper's manager, Alex Junnier, jumped on his Instagram Story and advertised the cost for an "end of the year" verse from YB and his other clients, Alabama rapper NoCap and Louisiana spitter BWay Yungy. For YoungBoy, the price for a feature is a whopping $300,000. As for NoCap and Bway, the asking price for them is $25,000 and $3,500, respectively.

YB's fee for a verse falls in line with his rap peers. Rapper DaBaby commands $300,000 while Polo G and Moneybagg Yo get between $85,000-100,000 for a guest verse. But none of the aforementioned rappers are even close to what Nicki Minaj gets for a feature. The Queens, N.Y.-bred MC reportedly nets $500,000 for a verse.

YoungBoy's fee for his rhymes is one out of several revenue streams that makes him one of the highest-paid rappers in the game. In 2020, despite his ongoing legal battle, the Baton Rouge, La. artist raked in $11.9 million, according to Billboard. Most of his money came from streaming, which he earned $10 million from, along with $1.7 million in publishing. The From the Bayou rapper also earned $126,000 in sales and $129,000 in touring before the pandemic shut down tours last year.

So YoungBoy is not hurting for cash.

In 2021, he dropped two projects: Sincerely, Kentrell, which went No. 1, and From the Bayou, his joint album with Birdman. He also made appearances on songs "Everything Different" with Rod Wave, "Hood Melody" with DDG and OG Parker, and "WusYaName" from Tyler, The Creator's stellar album, Call Me If You Get Lost. YB's contribution to the latter song garnered him his first-ever Grammy nomination for Best Melodic Rap Performance for the 2022 Grammy Awards.

