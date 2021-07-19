Here Are the Highest Paid Rappers of 2020

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic curtailing chances for any artists to tour in 2020, several big-name rappers still made money through streaming and other means last year.

According to Billboard's report, published on Monday (July 19), rappers Post Malone, Drake, YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Lil Baby are among the publication's Top Paid Musicians of 2020.

Posty finished at No. 2 with $23.2 million, most of which came from streaming ($8.1 million) and touring ($12.4 million) before he had to shut it down due to the pandemic. He earned $2 million in publishing and $712,500 in sales.

Drizzy is at No. 6 with $14.2 million with most of his revenue coming from streaming ($11.7 million) and publishing ($1.9 million). Additionally, the OVO Sound leader earned $635,000 in sales.

Despite his legal problems, YoungBoy Never Broke Again managed to collect bank thanks to streaming. The embattled rapper finished at No. 9 with $11.9 million. YoungBoy earned $10 million via streams, along with $1.7 million in publishing. Additionally, he earned $126,000 in sales and $129,000 in touring before the pandemic.

Rounding out the top 10 is Lil Baby with $11.7 million. Buoyed by his first Billboard 200 No. 1 album, My Turn, the Atlanta native raked in $9.1 million in streams and $2.2 million in publishing. Lil Baby eked out a tour run before the pandemic, which helped him gross $253,000 along with $152,000 in sales.

Other rappers gracing the list include Eminem at No. 14 ($9.7 million), DaBaby at No. 17 ($9.1 million), Future at No. 22 ($8.2 million), Roddy Ricch at No. 24 ($7.4 million), Rod Wave at No. 25 (7.37 million), Kanye West at No. 30 ($6.3 million) and Travis Scott at No. 35 ($5.82 million).

All and all, rappers still made money in 2020 despite the impact of the pandemic on the music industry.

This year, artists should be able to stack some cheddar now that music festivals and tours are opening back up from coast to coast.