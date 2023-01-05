People Think Bobby Shmurda Disses Gunna Over Snitching Allegations on New Song

People think Bobby Shmurda is taking shots at Gunna on a new track he debuted on social media.

Last night (Jan. 4), Bobby Shmurda premiered a new track on Instagram titled "Rat Niggas." On the song, the Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper is very critical of people who cooperate with the law in legal cases. It sounds like he is rapping about someone in particular.

"Heard you snitching on one of you friends/Took a plea deal and left your dawg in that pen, nigga," Bobby rhymes. "That pain never end/What they played back in that courtroom playing back in his head, nigga/What all y'all niggas said/When all y'all niggas did/What at y'all niggas (yea, yea, yea)/Snitch/Man, all y'all niggas bitch/Man, all y'all niggas laced/Yea, all y'all niggas switch (yea, yea, yea)/It's lit, man, fuck all of you rap niggas/Most of y'all some rat niggas/All y'all chit-chat, nigga."

Bobby captioned the post, "Mannn F*** all these rap Niggaaas!!!!"

People on social media were quick to associate Bobby's new track with Gunna's current situation.

"Bobby Shmurda dissing gunna?!?" one person tweeted.

"I respect Bobby dissing Gunna. when it was his turn, he took that extra time," another person added.

"Bobby Shmurda took it personal with gunna plea deal !! Why is he making a whole diss track," someone else questioned.

Gunna snitching rumors have been running rampant since he was freed from jail after he took a plea deal in the YSL RICO case last month. Video footage also later leaked that showed him admitting YSL is a gang in court during his plea hearing. Gunna denied he cooperated with the prosecution in a statement released to XXL.

"While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way," the statement partly reads.

Gunna's attorney Steve Sadow has also denied his client snitched on anyone.

"Gunna did not snitch to get out of jail," Sadow said in a statement on Instagram. "He has said nothing and is not cooperating. His plea statement cannot be used in court against any other defendant. So please stop spreading lies."

Bobby Shmurda wouldn't be the first rapper to call Gunna a snitch. Freddie Gibbs, 6ix9ine and Boosie BadAzz have also put the snitch jacket on Wunna.

Check Out Bobby Shmurda Debuting His New Song and Reactions Below