Bobby Shmurda Says Rowdy Rebel Was Wrong for Speaking on King Von’s Murder, Rowdy Replies

Bobby Shmurda and Rowdy Rebel are having a public differing of opinions.

On Sunday (Dec. 4), the latest episode of Math Hoffa's My Expert Opinion podcast aired featuring Bobby Shmurda, who addressed recent comments his friend and fellow rapper Rowdy Rebel made about the circumstances of King Von's murder.

"I felt like that shit came out wrong," Bobby Shmurda said on the pod, if reference to Rowdy saying how King Von's alleged shooter and Quando Rondo associate, Timothy "Lul Tim" Leeks, should have reacted on the night of the killing.

"He meant it in a good way, like, he wished that none of that shit would have ever happened because he a fan of [King Von and Quando Rondo]. But sometimes, we can't talk on other people shit. So, Rowdy know he was in the wrong for that. But he didn't mean it in a wrong way."

Bobby continued: "It came from...an older Black guy liking a younger Black guy and liking both of their music. But that's gon' happen all the time. It happened to 2Pac and Biggie...Sometimes, niggas emotions gonna come out. When emotions is hot, you don't want to speak on situations."

After hearing Bobby's reaction, Rowdy Rebel responded on Instagram.

"I said what I said," he posted on his Instagram feed.

"I cud never beef with my brother Bobby he freed me from a whole bid," Rowdy followed up on his Instagram Story. "But yu other niggas hurd what I said."

The situation stems from Rowdy Rebel appearing on My Expert Opinion last week and saying he believed Tim went too far when he shot Von and instead should have practiced some restraint before allegedly shooting and killing the Chicago rapper. King Von was shot during a fight with Quando Rondo outside a restaurant in Atlanta on Nov. 6. 2020.

See Bobby Shmurda Speaking on Rowdy Rebel's Interview and Rowdy's Response Below

