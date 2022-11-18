Big Sean and Jhene Aiko Welcome First Child Noah Hasani

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko have announced the birth of their first child.

On Friday afternoon (Nov. 18), the couple revealed the news of their newborn boy, who they've named Noah Hasani, to the world via separate Instagram posts. Big Sean shared a gallery of images, which include him in the hospital, in the delivery room with Jhené and holding Noah post-delivery.

"After 24 hours of Labor, A Lunar Eclipse, with rain from the beginning of labor til he was born, he’s here safe and sound," Big Sean captioned the photos. "Happy, Healthy and everything we could ever ask for and more. Any and everything for you Son. Noah 11/8/22."

Jhené Aiko also shared the good news via Instagram, where she also uploaded a series of photos documenting the delivery process.

"11/08/22✨Noah Hasani after 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain… he came my baby Yoda, my Sani," she captioned the post.

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko first revealed the R&B singer was with child back in July after they were captured on camera out and about with Jhené showing off a prominent baby bump. This is Big Sean's first child. Jhené has 13-year-old daughter, Namiko Love Browner, with ex-boyfriend O’Ryan.

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko began dating in 2016. They were rumored to have broken up in 2018 after Jhené got her portrait tattoo of Big Sean covered up. However, the couple has been going strong since then.

See Photos of Big Sean and Jhené Aiko Announcing the Birth of Their Child Below