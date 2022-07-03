Big Sean and Jhene Aiko Expecting First Child Together

Congrats are in order for Big Sean and Jhené Aiko. The hip-hop couple are reportedly expecting their first child together.

On Sunday (July 3), TMZ Hip Hop posted photos of Big Sean and Jhené Aiko enjoying a lovely walk in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Saturday (July 2). The R&B singer is visibly pregnant in her gray-colored jersey dress and white sandals. In another photo, Sean Don appears to be listening intently to Jhené as they casually walk together on a beautifully gorgeous day. You can check out the photo below.

It’s unclear how far along Jhené is in her pregnancy. This will be the 34-year-old artist's second go-around as a mother. She is currently a mom to her 13-year-old daughter, Namiko Love Browner, with ex-boyfriend O’Ryan.

Sean Don and Jhené's relationship has blossomed well over a decade now. Initially, they started out as friends in 2012 and started dating seriously in 2016. Their love was so strong and vibrant they even parlayed it into a collaborative project called Twenty88.

Although they are coy about their relationship, they often displayed their affection for each other on social media. Back in 2018, Big Sean posted a headshot of himself on his Instagram page and Jhené slid in the comment section and wrote some sexually explicit remarks to the Detroit rhymer. "I wanna hump that face," she typed, adding, "How you look up at me right before I sit on ur face...Like a pure baby angel."

Then in April of 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Sean and Jhené were flirting with each other on IG Live as viewers watched on. "You look good fo’ sure," Sean said to Jhené, to which she questioned, "Oh yeah, why don’t chu marry me?"

"Shit, it’s in the works, don’t even trip," Sean responded.

Now it appears the couple are making their relationship official as they are now soon-to-be parents.

XXL has reached out to Big Sean and Jhené Aiko’s rep for a statement.