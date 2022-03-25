Big Sean Straightens His Hair and People’s Reactions Are Hilarious

Big Sean is getting all the jokes today.

Late last night (March 24), Big Sean posted a selfie photo to his Instagram Stories showing off his hair completely straightened. "N I need my money trick," he captioned the post, alongside a laughing emoji. As expected, the pic has generated countless hilarious reactions across social media.

One of the most common responses has been people thinking Sean was actually comedian and actor Katt Williams.

"Glad to see Katt Williams is doing well," a user wrote.

"Katt Williams thinks he's slick," another one said.

"Katt Williams cousin," a third person said on Twitter.

There have also been a lot of Andre 3000 comparisons. As any self-respecting hip-hop fan remembers, 3 Stacks had very straightened locks at certain points during OutKast's iconic run in the 2000s.

"What’s cooler than being cool? ICE COLD," one Twitter user wrote, referencing lyrics from OutKast's smash hit "Hey Ya!."

"N***a telling Ms. Jackson he sorry rn," another user commented.

Someone else compared him to Lord Farquaad from the Shrek movie franchise: "Lmaoo this is giving Lord Farquaad vibes," they wrote.

This isn't the first time a rapper has caught jokes after showing off their hair straightened. In 2019, Tyga showed off what he looked like with freshly pressed locks and the internet had plenty of jokes for him as well.

Outside of Big Sean's hair situation, today (March 25) is the Detroit rapper's birthday.

You can see more funny reactions to Sean's hair below.