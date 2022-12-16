Big Sean Sparks Jhene Aiko Marriage Rumors With New Ring

Big Sean may be officially off the market. The Detroit rhymer is sparking marriage rumors to his ladylove Jhené Aiko after flashing his new ring.

On Friday (Dec. 16), Big Sean hopped on his Twitter account and posted his TikTok video of himself previewing his guest verse on Ab-Soul's song "Go Off," which appears on the California rhymer's just-released album, Herbert. In the clip, Sean Don is delivering his fiery bars for the camera during which he holds up his ring finger to show off his shiny new gold ring.

"Listening back to my Verse i did for my brother @abdashsoul when i recorded it [fire, palms up together and earth globe emojis] #Herbert out now!" he wrote in his tweet.

A fan who was impressed by his inspirational verse, wrote to Big Sean demanding he released his long-awaited album. "Drop an album bro. yo ass just went crazy," he tweeted, to which the Detroit rhymer responded, "I know, i know i be taking too long. Im 85% done recording tho [palms up together emoji]."

Elsewhere, Big Sean's video sparked rumors that he may have secretly married his longtime love Jhené Aiko. Back in November, the couple revealed the birth of their newborn boy named Noah Hasani. Sean and Aiko began dating since 2016.

"Lordt did big Sean get married?!?!?!?! [smiling face with tear emoji]," wrote one fan.

Another person commented, "Big Sean and Jhene Aiko getting secretly married is so on brand for them lol love that [double heart emoji]."

Listen to Big Sean's featured verse on Ab-Soul's song "Go Off" below.

