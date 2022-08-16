Drake Breaks The Beatles’ Record for Most Top Five Hits on Billboard Hot 100 Chart

Drake has hawked down another record previously held by legendary English rock band The Beatles.

On Monday (Aug. 15), Billboard announced DJ Khaled's Drake and Lil Baby collab "Staying Alive" entered the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 5, marking Drizzy's 30th top five entry on the Hot 100. With the newest entry, the Honestly, Nevermind rapper surpasses the record of 29 he previously co-held with The Beatles. The group had held the record for 55 years, last charting a hit with 1970's "The Long and Winding Road/For You Blue," which reigned atop the chart for two weeks. The latest hit gives Drake an extension on records he already holds for the most 10s, top 20s, top 40s and overall Hot 100 entries.

Back in 2019, Drake surpassed The Beatles for the most Billboard Hot 100 top 10 hits with 35. He has since pushed that record to 59. He also broke The Beatles' record for most Top 10 hits in a calendar year in 2018 and broke the record again last year. Following his 2019 achievement, Drake got a tattoo of himself in front of The Beatles on Abbey Road to commemorate the milestone.

Drake celebrated the latest win with an Instagram post. "Ok I broke my records for the month now me and @stake need you to do your thing Bitcoin 😂," he captioned a series of photos including a screenshot of the Billboard chart update.

In other Drake-related news, Drizzy recently got his first face tattoo. The rap star got his mother's initials inked under his eye.

See Drake's Post in Celebration of Breaking The Beatles' Record Below