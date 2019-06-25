According to a report Billboard published yesterday (June 24), Drake's Rick Ross-assisted latest song, "Money In The Grave," has entered the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Because of his new feat, Drizzy now has a total of 35 top 10 hits on the chart, which breaks the tie he had with The Beatles. Now, Drake is officially in second place amongst artists with the most top 10 hits ever. Despite breaking his tie with the iconic rock band, Drake still falls behind Madonna, who still leads the field with 38.

Drake's new accomplishment on the Billboard Hot 100 comes a week after the Toronto MC tied with The Beatles thanks to the addition of Chris Brown's "No Guidance," which also features a verse from Drizzy. It also comes shortly after Drake confirmed that he's in album mode.

On Tuesday (June 19), Drake, who finished his Assassination Vacation Tour earlier this year, posted an array of photos on his Instagram page with a blunt caption that reads "Album mode." In one of the photos, Drake is seen in his studio office while talking on the phone and rocking a Dsquared 2/OVO hoodie. To the lefthand side, we see a beautiful charcoal painting of Beyoncé, which has prompted fans into thinking another collaboration with Queen Bey is in the works.

At the moment, there's no set release date for the project. However, it's possible the rapper may include songs from his NBA Finals Championship 2-Pack, "Omerta" and "Money In The Grave," on the project. Congratulations to Drake for achieving yet another unique accolade.