NLE Choppa Explains the Meaning Behind His Son Chozen Wone’s Name

NLE Choppa is breaking down the meaning of his newborn son's name after it went viral on social media.

NLE Choppa Explains Newborn Son's Name

NLE Choppa welcomed a baby boy into the world with Marissa Da'Nae on Wednesday (Aug. 16). They named the boy ChoZen Wone Da’Shun. Shortly afterward, the name was a trending topic on Twitter. The Memphis rapper responded to the comments by explaining the meaning behind the name on Instagram.

"Chozen - picked by God, God's favorite and also Zenful energy," NLE Choppa wrote on his Instagram Story. "W(one), he already 'won' at life. And he's also the chosen 'one.' Da'Shun, my middle name is La'Shun. Marissa's name is Denae. Potts - of course my last name."

NLE Choppa on Fatherhood

NLE Choppa is now a father times two. He has a daughter named Seven. Choppa and Marissa's new baby comes after they suffered a miscarriage trying to conceive last March. Choppa recently spoke to XXL and talked about the importance of fatherhood.

"Being the best role model for my daughter has made me a better role model for kids all around the world in general," he said. "Just knowing I had to be the best version of myself for her."

See NLE Choppa's Explanation of His Son ChoZen Wone's Unique Name