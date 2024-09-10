Rich Homie Quan’s Brother Found Rapper Asleep on the Floor With Food in His Mouth Hours Before Death

More details have come to light about the death of Atlanta rapper Rich Homie Quan. The release of a police incident report reveals the rapper's brother found him asleep on the floor with food in his mouth hours before his death.

Rich Homie Quan's Brother Found Him on the Floor With Food in Mouth

On Monday (Sept. 9), the Atlanta Police Department shared an incident report that gives the accounts of Rich Homie Quan's girlfriend and brother, the last people to see the rapper alive on Sept. 5, the day he died. RHQ's brother, Andre Munford, reportedly told police that Munford woke up around 3 a.m. and saw the rapper asleep on the floor by the kitchen with food in his mouth. His brother told the officer the scene was "very unusual" and he picked Quan up off the floor and put him on the couch.

Quan's girlfriend, Amber Williams, also gave an account to the police. She woke up at 6:45 a.m. to take her kids to school and saw Quan on the couch. When she returned, Quan was still on the couch and she went to their room and went back to bed. Around 11 a.m., she awoke to find Quan still on the couch. When she went to check on him, she noticed his body was cold and he was not breathing and she immediately called 911.

Police were called and Quan was transported to nearby Grady Hospital in Atlanta, where he was pronounced dead. Police saw no signs of foul play and determined no crime was committed.

XXL has reached out to the Atlanta Police Department for comment.

Family and Peers Mourn Rich Homie Quan

Rich Homie Quan's death at the age of 34 sent a shockwave through the hip-hop community. Reactions to his passing were shared across social media. Quan's girlfriend released a heartbreaking statement. Quan's father, Corey Lamar, has also commented on the tragic news. According to Quan's dad, the rapper was prepping a 25-song album before his passing. RHQ's cause of death has yet to be determined.