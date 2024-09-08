Rich Homie Quan Was Ready to Drop a Project With 25 Songs Before He Died

In a recent interview, Rich Homie Quan's dad revealed that his son was working on a 25-song project before his death.

On Saturday (Sept. 7), WSB-TV journalist Michael Seiden posted his exclusive interview with Rich Homie Quan's father, Corey Lamar, which took place following the death of the Atlanta rapper. In the clip below, Lamar, who was his son's manager and business manager, revealed that Quan was working on a new album before his death on Sept. 5.

"We had just completed a 20- or 25-song project and we were in the process of scheduling two video shoots off our project," Lamar told Seiden.

The patriarch added that Quan had collaborated with 2 Chainz and Plies and they were in the process of planning to shoot music videos for both collaborations.

Additionally, Quan's father revealed his son had thousands of recorded songs stashed away in a vault.

"Quan has probably over 2,000 unreleased songs," Lamar stated. "But once he gets in a mode to record those songs become old to him. And when they become old he wants to focus on the new stuff."

"He has a catalog in the vault. He has a ton of music that the fans need to hear," he added.

Rich Homie Quan's Dad Describes "Unbearable Pain" Felt by Son's Death

On Sept. 6, Corey Lamar released a heartbreaking statement on his Instagram Story regarding his son's untimely passing on Sept. 5. In his emotional statement below, the patriarch conveyed an overwhelming sense of pain and urged fans of RHQ to extend their prayers to his family during this difficult time.

"Unbearable pain," Lamar. "Lord please please please help me to understand this. To lose my son, my 1st born, my best friend. Lord please let this be a dream... Y'all pray for me and my family. I feel like I'm crushed into a million pieces."

In his interview with Michael Seiden, Lamar said that he cherished their daily conversations and valued the father-and-son bond they shared together.

"We spoke several times a day," he said. "The day before he passed, I looked at my phone and we spoke like 11 times. We had a special bond. I grew up without my father, so I knew if I were going to have kids, I was going to be in their lives."

Watch Rich Homie Quan's dad talk about his son having 2,000 unreleased songs and his music project below.

Watch Rich Homie Quan's Dad Talk About RHQ's 25-Song Project and More

Read Rich Homie Quan's Dad's Statement Following His Son's Death

