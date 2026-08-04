T.I. and Tiny Renew Their Wedding Vows After 16 Years of Marriage

T.I. and Tiny Harris renewed their vows in a lavish celebration in Jamaica to commemorate 16 years of marriage.

Last Saturday (August 1), Tiny shared photos and videos from the event, where she can be seen walking down the aisle in a strapless lace gown as T.I. waited at the altar dressed head-to-toe in white. They also kept it traditional with a first dance, cake cutting, bouquet toss and more.

"Yesterday was so amazing!" Tiny captioned her post. "Thank you thank you baby for giving me my Sweet 16 renewal that I wanted. Our wedding 16yrs ago will go down in history as one of the most lit weddings ever!! Iykyk it was so nice we had to do it twice. God is so good to me! I’m so grateful for all my Blessings. Our children, our family & lots of our closest,dearest friends came to Jamaica to celebrate our Sweet 16ᥫ᭡ #BlackLove #BlackVendors"

Among the attendees were Tiny's Xscape groupmates Kandi Burruss and Tamika Scott and singer Major, who performed as Tiny walked down the aisle.

Tip and Tiny started dating in 2001 and got married in Miami nine years later in 2010. The pair have three children together, King, Major and Heiress, while Tip has three children from prior relationships-Messiah, Domani and Deyjah. Tiny also has one other daughter from a previous relationship, Zonnique.

Watch the happy couple renew their vows in Jamaica below.

Watch T.I. and Tiny Renew Their Vows in Jamaica

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