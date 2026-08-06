Jim Jones hilariously blames Fabolous for making him ride an E-Bike across the Brooklyn Bridge.

On Thursday morning (Aug. 6), Capo shared videos of the excursion on social media, which show the rapper-podcaster riding across the Brooklyn Bridge at night with a city bus following closely behind him.

"Nah, your man Fab is crazy," Jones snaps. "This ni**a made me take a E-Bike across the f**king Brooklyn Bridge."

In the next video, Jones continues to vent.

"I bust my a*s bad. I fell bad. I lost my glasses, everything," Jim complains, before Fab steps on camera and confirms the story. "I died. I broke my arm...The worst idea ever."

The rappers apparently went to Junior's to get their famed cheesecake—the same Junior's that Diddy made members of Da Band walk over for the dessert on the 2000s reality show Makin Da Band—and later rolled over to the Barclays Center.

"I’m goin to sleep but I’m convince bk nighas is on th spectrum no doubt in my mind yal b cool," Jim captioned his final biking video.

Fab had jokes in the comment section of Jim's posts.

"I told them there was a bike lane.. They ain’t wanna listen so instead of BALLINNNNN Jimmy was FALLINGGGGG," Fab wrote. "Who has the footage of the Fall ??? We was shooting a video… I know somebody got it."

See footage of Jim Jones and Fab riding E-Bikes across the BK Bridge below.

Watch Jim Jones and Fabolous Ride E-Bikes Across the Brooklyn Bridge

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