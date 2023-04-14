Asian Doll Slams Fan for Making King Von Joke About Him Killing People

Asian Doll has slammed the King Von YouTube documentary which labeled the late Chicago rapper "Rap's First Serial Killer."

On Friday (April 14), Asian Doll jumped on her Twitter account and slammed a fan who made a joke about the three-hour-long King Von documentary, which details the Chicago rapper's alleged murders of over 10 people.

"That King Von Documentary So Long, I Went To Sleep & Woke Back Up & He Was Still Killing People [loudly crying face]," the person tweeted.

Asian Doll caught wind of the user's jokey tweet and responded, "B***h shut yo police a*s up."

About 15 minutes later, the 26-year-old rapper addressed the King Von documentary directly in a series of tweets that have since been deleted.

"That documentary about von is not true," she continued. "Everybody kno this already? B***h y'all know lies a WHITE MAN TELLING YALL WTF That wack a*s documentary is NOT TRUE."

"How They Tell A Story About Somebody That DIED before he could tell his own," Asian Doll added.

The documentary, King Von: Rap's First Serial Killer, was produced by Trap Lore Ross, a U.K. filmmaker who covers the drill rap scene in Chicago and London. The controversial King Von video initially debuted on Ross' YouTube channel on April 7, but was taken down by the video-sharing platform for violating content policies.

Ross told TMZ that he had to edit out all the firearms and drug paraphernalia as well as change some of his conspiracy theories to satisfy the YouTube censors. The video was reinstated on Tuesday (April 11) and has garnered over 1.5 million views on YouTube so far.

King Von was shot and killed in November of 2020 during an altercation at the Monaco Hookah Lounge in downtown Atlanta following a fight between Von's crew and another group of individuals that included the alleged shooter Timothy Leeks (aka Lul Tim) and rapper Quando Rondo.

As for Asian Doll, who dated Von for a time before his death, it's abundantly clear she's not in the mood for the King Von jokes about him allegedly killing people.

