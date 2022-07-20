Video Shows King Von’s Son Playing With Teddy Bear That Has Von’s Voice Built In – Watch

King Von may be gone, but his family is making sure the rapper is never forgotten by his kids. His son now has a toy that plays his dad's voice.

On Wednesday (July 20), a video of Von's son went viral. The 21-second clip shows the boy playing with two teddy bears. There is a big painting of the late Chicago rapper leaning against a wall in the background. The kid squeezes the hand of one bear and King Von's voice can be heard. He reacts excitedly, looking back at the camera while the toy speaks.

Sadly, King Von was murdered in Atlanta on Nov. 6. 2020, following a fight that resulted in a shooting outside the Monaco Hookah Lounge. He left two kids behind. An associate of rapper Quando Rondo, Timothy Leeks, has been charged with the murder. He is currently free on a $100,000 bond as the case has yet to play out in court.

Von's death happened just as his star was rising. A week before he was killed, Von released his debut album Welcome to O Block. That was preceded by the mixtape Levon James, which contained the popular track "Took Her To the O."

Since his death, Von's team released the posthumous album What It Means to Be King in March. The album featured guest appearances from Lil Durk, G Herbo, Moneybagg Yo, 21 Savage, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Fivio Foreign and more. It debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. According to Von's manager, Track, there is a movie about the rapper's life in the works.

