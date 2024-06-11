YouTuber Charleston White Writes a Post Directed at King Von’s Mother and Praises Rapper’s Alleged Killer Lul Timm for Murdering Her Son

YouTuber Charleston White writes a post directed at King Von's mother and praises the rapper's alleged killer Lul Timm for murdering her son.

Charleston White Criticizes King Von's Mother and Sister

On Tuesday (June 11), the late King Von's sister Kayla B hopped on X, formerly known as Twitter, and said that she spotted Charleston White out and about in Chicago. She said if the police weren't around, White would have caught a fade.

"Why I just seen that ho a*s n***a Charleston white wateva his name is," she wrote in the tweet below. "I would have beat his a*s but the police was right there."

White responded to Kayla shortly after, saying in a video that he was perusing the strip clubs in Chicago, and added if she had approached him his hands would have "turned bisexual."

"Dear King Von Sister," White wrote alongside the video. "I want to kindly remind you that your tough a*s dead brother was slumped at a club in Atlanta, Georgia for trying to fight a little skinny n***a! I'm sure you don't want join the hump in the ground gang for thinking you're tough too! I also want to remind you that I embrace your brother killer with love, admiration, and appreciation for killing your brother! No love, Unc."

The controversial YouTuber then rubbed salt in the wound by posting a picture of him posing for a photo with Lul Timm, Von's alleged killer. He then penned a similar letter to Von's mother.

"Dear King Von's mother, I actually met this great young king and shook the legendary hand that pulled the trigger to slump and hump King Von!" he wrote. "My life has been blessed with abundance every since that day I connected with the Spirit of Gods Angel aka 'The Demon Slayer'. I love and honor this young n***a right here! He's a hero to the n***a nation! We smoking on that Von pack tonight, Thank God for @lul_timm3."

King Von was shot and killed on Nov. 6, 2020, outside the Monaco hookah lounge in Atlanta following an altercation with Quando Rondo and crew. Quando's associate Lul Timm was initially charged with King Von's murder. The charges were dropped back in 2023.

Charleston White Says King Von Was a Demon

Charleston White has been calling King Von a demon ever since the Chicago rapper was murdered. Back in 2022, White sat down for an interview with DJ Akademiks and said the rapper's death was merely a result of "choices and decisions" following Von's alleged involvement in multiple murders.

"King Von was known to be a killer," White told Ak. "A man who killed Black people. A man who was accused of killing a Black girl … He’s celebrated, right? You got celebrities who take pictures in front of his mural. What about his victims family? … Why don’t y’all ever speak for them?"

Elsewhere, he said, "F**k that idol! That idol is a demon! A self-proclaimed demon! N***a, I don’t ride with demons. When did Black people start riding with demons, homie?"

Last November, White continued to criticize Von and claimed in an interview that Lil Durk had snitched on Von in 2019 after Durkio and his OTF member were arrested on multiple charges. In October of 2020, all the charges against both rappers were dropped due to "prosecutorial discretion," according to WSB-TV.

Check out Charleston White's response to King Von's sister and his post to Von's mother below.

See King Von's Sister's Tweet Aimed at Charleston White

King Von sister tweet @BeezyyTatted/X loading...

See Charleston White's Response to King Von's Sister and Post Directed at Mother