King Von YouTube Video Calling Him ‘Rap’s First Serial Killer’ Removed, Creator Trap Lore Ross Sells Access on Patreon

A King Von YouTube documentary that calls the Chicago rapper "Rap's First Serial Killer" has been removed from YouTube.

On Sunday (April 9), U.K. filmmaker Trap Lore Ross jumped on his Twitter account that his documentary, King Von: Rap's First Serial Killer, was taken down from his YouTube channel. However, the documentarian referred his followers to his Patreon account if they wanted to watch the film.

"Video got taken down. Hopefully I can get it back soon, working with YouTube now but it’s Easter weekend. Still on Patreon if you’re desperate," the self-proclaimed "British Drillologist" tweeted.

According to reports, the nearly four-hour documentary chronicles the late Chicago rapper's alleged ten homicides he committed.

King Von was tragically killed on on Nov. 7, 2020 in Atlanta. The incident took place at the Monaco Hookah Lounge in downtown ATL following a fight between Von's crew and another group of individuals that included the alleged shooter Timothy Leeks (aka Lul Tim) and rapper Quando Rondo. Von was one of six people shot during the incident in which one other person was also killed. The homicide case remains unsolved.

The King Von YouTube video has generated mixed reactions from fans on social media, including one Reddit user who slammed Trap Lore Ross for spreading false information in his film.

"Ain’t gona lie I’ve just watched like 10mins of this documentary, and man o man.. The amount of effort that went into this is INSANE…@traploreross," tweeted one person.

"This is a very well done video @TrapLoreRoss," wrote another viewer.

"Video taken down like I said ..Any other bloggers wanna defame his character?" tweeted a person not happy about Trap Lore Ross' video.

There's no word if YouTube will reinstate Trap Lore Ross' video.