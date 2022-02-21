The 2022 NBA All-Star Game aired live from Cleveland last night and Ohio-bred artist Machine Gun Kelly introduced one of the competing teams, but his intro didn't garner the best reception from viewers.

On Sunday evening (Feb. 20), MGK welcomed Team Durant to the court, but while doing so, several of his jokes appeared to fall flat.

The rapper-turned-rocker opted to give props to those helping to keep the city thriving instead of naming celebrities who were famous from Cleveland. However, that isn't the portion of his intro that received what appeared to be murmurs from the crowd.

MGK, who was dressed in a gem bedazzled two-piece set, said, "All right look, I'm not a great basketball...OK, I'm not even a good basketball player, but I did steal all of the Infinity Stones from Thanos, so LeBron, if you need me, I can probably sink something from half-court while I'm wearing this tonight. Just let me know, I'll be happy to step out."

The short dialogue didn't receive much engagement and shortly after, MGK handed things over to DJ D-Nice, who was on the turntables before Team Durant actually hit the floor.

Folks on Twitter, however, made sure to voice their thoughts on Machine Gun Kelly, saying he wasn't funny and needed to get off of the stage.

"Please get MGK off the stage! He’s WACK AF! Where’s his daddy EMINEM!!" one person tweeted.

Another said, "Holy shit get MGK off the stage bro.."

A third person typed, "Get this corny mothafucka off the stage bro lmfao

Is that mgk???"

Twitter held no punches when coming for MGK at the NBA All-Star Game, but check out his Team Durant introduction for yourself below.

Keep scrolling to find more reactions to MGK's NBA All-Star Game intro.