Slipknot Vocalist Tears Apart Machine Gun Kelly Calls Him a ‘Weird Substitute Teacher’ for Switching Genres

The Machine Gun Kelly and Slipknot beef may have died down, but at least one member of the metal band still wants all the smoke with the rapper-turned-rocker.

Slipknot member Corey Taylor recently revisited the beef during a Q&A session at his performance on the 2022 ShipRocked Festival cruise during Jan. 22 - 27.

“For those of you that don’t know, MGK doesn’t like me very much. And let me follow that up by saying I don’t care,” Taylor told the audience.

After breaking down what sparked the raw feelings between the two, he ripped the Bad Boy recording artist.

“This genre really doesn’t get the fucking respect that it deserves," Taylor said. "[MGK] don’t get to walk in as some weird substitute teacher and pretend that you can tell us what to wear—boots, shoes, house-fucking-shoes, slippers. Why don’t you suck every inch of my dick? You don’t get to do that. And these are bands that maybe I don’t even fucking know, but guess what? I fucking respect them because they get on fucking stage and they fucking give every fucking thing they’ve got.”

Kelly first ruffled feathers for comments he made about the band during his performance at the 2021 Riot Fest in Chicago last September. “Hey, you wanna know what I’m really happy that I’m not doing? Being 50 years old wearing a fuckin' weird mask on a fucking stage, talkin' shit,” he told the crowd, referencing Slipknot, whose band members wear grisly masks when they perform. MGK's diss appeared to be a response to an interview Taylor did months prior where he talked down about the new era of rockers.

MGK later stated that Taylor was mad because the Ohio artist turned down a verse Taylor turned in for Kelly's new album because it was terrible. Slipknot fans have been on MGK's helmet since the beef erupted. He was booed at a rock festival shortly afterward. He had bottles and branches thrown at him during another rock festival a few weeks later.

