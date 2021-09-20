Machine Gun Kelly Tries to Diss Metal Band Slipknot, Gets Dragged

Machine Gun Kelly is getting dragged on social media by Slipknot fans following MGK's comments about the metal band at Riot Fest over the weekend.

According to a report on Loudwire, published on Monday (Sept. 20), MGK was performing on the fourth and final day of the 2021 Riot Fest in Chicago on Sunday (Sept. 19) when he threw Slipknot under the bus.

Before performing his song “Jawbreaker,” MGK appeared to have dissed the rock band. “Hey, you wanna know what I’m really happy that I’m not doing? Being 50 years old wearing a fuckin' weird mask on a fucking stage, talkin' shit,” he told the crowd. “So anyway, what’s everyone’s favorite candy? Reese’s Pieces?”

Machine Gun Kelly’s vitriol towards Slipknot may be related to an interview the band’s frontman Corey Taylor did earlier this year, in which he appears to have taken aim at MGK without mentioning his name.

"The [young artists] that really frustrate me are the ones that they take something that's been around forever and then just basically rework it and call it new—even though it's completely derivative,” Taylor told Loudwire’s Cutter’s Rockcast back in February. "You know the band they're ripping off—they're not even trying to rip off a bunch of bands; they're ripping off one band. But the younger generation picks them up and says, 'This is our blah, blah, blah,' because they're tired of old people telling them that the music that came before them was better. And I don't know who's right, but I know both are wrong, because we should be encouraging everything."

Taylor added that he’s not impressed with some of today’s rock artists, particularly those who were previously in another genre and then decided to jump into the rock realm.

"I'm just as bad. I'm the worst old fogey dude shaking his cane ever. And I hate everything," he said. "I hate all new rock for the most part. I [hate] the artists who failed in one genre and decided to go rock—and I think he knows who he is. But that's another story."

Slipknot fans weren’t happy with MGK’s criticism of the band and started dragging the 31-year-old rapper-turned-rocker. Several people believe that his defeat in his infamous rap beef against Eminem back in 2018 was the reason why MGK went into the rock genre.

"Someone said mgk got bodied by eminem so bad that he had to switch genres," tweeted one fan.

Another user typed, "MGK is the biggest joke of a musician literally ever Face with tears of joy dudes music sucks so bad he has to resort to starting beef to get some spotlight. Man tried Rap - got ended by Eminem, now he’s dissing Corey Taylor. Like, bro, what other genres are you trying to dip ya toes in?Face with tears of joy Pathetic."

Others are hoping that Slipknot and Eminem would team up and release a diss track against MGK.

"So does this mean we’ll get an #Eminem and #Slipknot collab for an MGK diss track? Face with tears of joyFace with tears of joyFace with tears of joyFace with tears of joy they’re about to make him leave another genre, get ready for Country Kelly Face with tears of joyFace with tears of joy," tweeted one person.

"Corey Taylor and Eminem should release a diss track about MGK since both of them has had to put up with his shit and because Corey has always wanted to do a collab with Eminem," said another fan.

Last week, MGK nearly got into a tussle with UFC fighter Conor McGregor at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. Afterwards, McGregor called him a "vanilla boy rapper."

See more social media reactions to Machine Gun Kelly's diss towards Slipknot below.