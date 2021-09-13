Conor McGregor Claims He Doesn’t Know Machine Gun Kelly, Says He Doesn’t Fight ‘Little Vanilla Boy Rappers’

Following UFC fighter Conor McGregor getting into a near physical altercation with Machine Gun Kelly on the red carpet of the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards this past weekend, McGregor has spoken out on the incident.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Sunday (Sept. 12), the day the incident took place, Conor McGregor claimed he doesn't know who Machine Gun Kelly is despite prior reports determining that the standoff between the two men was because McGregor attempted to greet and take a picture with the rapper but was denied.

"Absolutely nothing," the professional boxer said when ET's host Rachel Smith asked him what actually happened. "I don't know. He showed up, and I don't know. I don't know the guy."

McGregor continued: "Nothing happened with me, I only fight real fighters, people that actually fight, you know what I mean. I certainly don't fight little vanilla boy rappers. I don't even know the guy. I don't know anything about him, except that he's with Megan Fox."

On Sunday, just before the awards show began last night, video footage and photos showed that the Ireland native and Machine Gun Kelly got into it, with McGregor throwing punches at the Ohio rhymer but not landing any since the two men were so far apart. In one particular video, McGregor is seen tossing a drink in what can assumed to be MGK's direction. Sources have also said that the two men exchanged words, but it's unclear what actually sparked the chaos between them.

Apparently, the Tickets to My Downfall artist said something that Conor McGregor couldn't decipher and the athlete was pushed away by the rhymer's security.

Whatever may have been said has not been shared publicly to offer additional context for why the altercation even transpired.