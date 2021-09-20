Machine Gun Kelly Explains Slipknot Diss, Sends Shot at Their Vocalist

Machine Gun Kelly has offered some context for the diss he appears to have recently made towards heavy metal band Slipknot while performing at Riot Festival in Chicago this past weekend.

Shortly after video footage of MGK's shade towards the rock group began to go viral today (Sept. 20), the Ohio-bred rapper, who was on the bill for the same festival on Sunday (Sept. 19), explained via Twitter where the comments stemmed from.

"Corey did a verse for a song on tickets to my downfall album, it was fucking terrible, so i didn’t use it," he typed, referring to Slipknot vocalist Corey Taylor's almost presumed appearance on MGK's rock album, Tickets to My Downfall. "He got mad about it, and talked shit to a magazine about the same album he was almost on. yalls stories are all off. just admit he’s bitter."

During the festival in Chi-Town yesterday, MGK told the crowd, "Hey, you wanna know what I’m really happy that I’m not doing? Being 50 years old wearing a fuckin' weird mask on a fucking stage, talkin' shit. So anyway, what’s everyone’s favorite candy? Reese’s Pieces?"

Kelly lamented just before performing his record, "Jawbreaker," which appears on the 2020 rock LP.

The interview in question that Machine Gun Kelly was alluding to in his tweet is likely the conversation Taylor had on Loudwire’s Cutter’s Rockcast podcast in February of this year.

"The [young artists] that really frustrate me are the ones that they take something that's been around forever and then just basically rework it and call it new—even though it's completely derivative,” Taylor explained at the time. "You know the band they're ripping off—they're not even trying to rip off a bunch of bands; they're ripping off one band. But the younger generation picks them up and says, 'This is our blah blah blah,' because they're tired of old people telling them that the music that came before them was better. And I don't know who's right, but I know both are wrong, because we should be encouraging everything."

The rocker added that he isn't moved by artists who pivot from different genres and later delve into rock.

This is MGK's second dispute in the last week or so, however, the first situation almost got physical. Last weekend, the rhymer nearly came to blows with UFC boxer Conor McGregor on the red carpet at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.