Joyner Lucas is throwing shots at Machine Gun Kelly while also putting Lollapalooza on blast.

This afternoon (March 23), Joyner Lucas unleashed a series of tweets directed at Lollapalooza and Machine Gun Kelly. The annual Chicago festival unveiled its 2022 lineup earlier this week, which featured MGK as one of the headliners, while Lucas was billed in the middle, below other rappers such as Coi Leray, Cordae, Blxst, Denzel Curry and others.

He has taken severe offense to that, even going as far as to claim he refused their offer to have him perform on the festival and they put him on the bill regardless.

"These festivals is gon stop playing with me like I ain’t that n***a," he wrote. "Putting my name next to the names of a bunch of random niggaz that nobody heard of and offering me a weak ass. Then I say no to the offer and these hoe ass n****z put me on the flier anyways. @lollapalooza."

He continued: "N****z is on gon start putting respek on my name. For years I been getting these weak ass offers like I’m some lil n***a. Then n****z who ain’t even on my level or doing my numbers is getting put in BIG LETTERS while they write my shit hella small on the flier.! How sway?!!"

"I’m the biggest independent artist period with the exception of my n***a tech. And I got the numbers & the fans & the to back that statement up. How is it that these festivals keep tryna bunch my name up with a bunch of n****z who ain’t on my level?. n***a I’m JOYNER LUCAS."

A few minutes later, he continued with even more tweets directed at Lolla: "All I know is @lollapalooza better take my fukin name off that flier. I ain’t agree to that lineup and I don’t want that weak ass n****z tried to give me. Next thing I kno the flier goes out and they gon put my name in some tiny ass letter like i ain’t me. Fuck outta here!"

"Bro hit me up today asking me what time is my set at @lollapalooza," he added. "I said huh? went and looked at the flier and had to find a microscope to find my name. Disrespectful. They said i had to get my numbers up to be respected. So I went top 10 billboard independently. Still this."

Then Lucas proceeded to seemingly post a random obituary section from an unknown newspaper, saying, "…. @lollapalooza be like “and if you look real close WE ALSO GOT JOYNER LUCAS on the lineup."

Finally, he arrived at his shots directed toward Machine Gun Kelly. He posted a picture of MGK from the Billboard Music Awards last year where the rapper-rocker had his nails done and tongue blacked-out. "Then you got this goofy ass n***a headlining? Smh how sway?"

Lucas then waited a little over an hour and replied to people commenting on his diss toward MGK. He brought up Eminem's "Killshot" diss directed at Kelly and how he has been painting his nails recently. "Someone said 'don’t bring out the rap devil'… maaaaannnn listen. Lol What my brother Marshall did to this nigga @machinegunkelly is light compared to what’s waiting if he wanna walk down that street wit me. Ain’t nobody worried bout a nigga who paints his nails. foh."