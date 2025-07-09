Why Does Nicki Minaj Hate Jay-Z So Much?

Nicki Minaj wants ALL the smoke with Jay-Z. On Monday (July 8), the Queens, N.Y., MC went in on the rap icon on X in a bitter tirade. But what's Queen Barbz real beef with Jigga?

Why Does Nicki Minaj Despise Jay-Z?

Nicki Minaj's beef with Hov appears to be over money. At least publicly. After previously calling out the Roc Nation founder for allegedly not getting paid for her stake and role in promoting Jay's former Tidal streaming service, Nicki doubled down on Monday.

How Much Money Does Jay-Z Allegedly Owe Nicki Minaj?

According to Nicki Minaj's arithmetic, she is owed $100-$200 million from Jay-Z.

"We’ve calculated about 100-200MM so far," she wrote on X. "JayZ call me to settle this karmic debt. It’s only collecting more interest. You still in my TOP 5 tho. Let’s get it ni**a. And anyone still calling him Hov will answer to God for the blasphemy."

"I’m going to use some of the money #JayZ owes me to send some of my Barbz to college, pay their school fees & student loans via my #StudentOfTheGame charity," she added in a follow-up post.

Nicki Minaj calls out Jay-Z. nickiminaj/X loading...

Does Jay-Z Actually Owe Nicki Minaj $200 Million?

Jay-Z relaunched Tidal after buying it from Swedish company Aspiro for $56 million in 2015. Jay promised that, unlike other streaming services, Tidal would pay the artists the highest royalty percentage in the business. Artists like J. Cole, Ye, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Beyoncé, Swizz Beatz, Usher and more signed on as brand partners. Each artist was reportedly given a three percent stake in the company.

In March of 2021, Jay-Z sold his majority 80 percent stake in Tidal to Jack Dorsey’s mobile payment company Square for $297 million, according to Forbes. Nicki later claimed she was only offered a $1 million payout following the sale of the company. Considering Jay received $297 million for his majority stake in the company, it is unclear how Nicki's payout would be in the vicinity of Jay's take-home amount without knowing the inside contract information.

Nicki Minaj Holds Grudge Over Lil Wayne Not Being Picked to Perform at 2025 Super Bowl?

Adding fuel to Nicki Minaj's fire also seems to be the fact that Jay's Roc Nation company, which serves as the NFL's live music strategist, was instrumental in picking Kendrick Lamar over Lil Wayne to perform at the 2025 Super Bowl in New Orleans. Nicki seemed to call out Jigga when the move was announced last September.

"Denying a young black man what he rightfully put into this game for no other reason but your ego," Nicki tweeted. "Your hatred for BIRDMAN, Drake & Nicki got you punishing Lil Wayne?!?!!! LIL WAYNE!!!!!!!!!! THE GOAT?!!!!!!!!!!!” questioned Nicki. "Nola what’s good?!!!!!! Eminem stood firm on having 50 Cent come out. A white man. Sh*t sad. House NI***R TINGZ. but it’s GOOD FI DEM!!!!!!! No loyalty? Welp. then ni**az will keep son’ing you!!!!!"

Nicki hasn't backed down from the issues. In June she was featured on Lil Wayne's "Banned From NO (Remix)" and appeared to send a shot Hov's way.

"French vanilla hazelnut in my Starbucks/NFL, fire some ni**as and then call us," she raps.

Does Megan Thee Stallion Play a Role in Nicki's Disdain for Jay-Z?

Nicki's longstanding beef with Megan Thee Stallion could also play a small role as well. Megan is signed to a management deal with Roc Nation and, therefore, affiliated with Jigga and his brand. Nicki's deep-seated hate for Megan may be adding to her vitriol for Jay.

Nicki Minaj preforms onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during the AT&T Block Party at the NCAA March Madness Music Festival at Discovery Green on March 31, 2023 in Houston, Texas. Theo Wargo/Marcus Ingram/Getty Images (2) loading...

Jay-Z has yet to respond to Nicki's new rant. XXL has reached out to Hov's rep for comment.

It doesn't seem like Nicki's loathing of Hov will go away anytime soon. Nicki's venom has also extended to Roc Nation's CEO, Desiree Perez, whom Nicki has called out on multiple occasions for cooperating with the government in a drug case in 1994. Is it more to Nicki and Jay's issues than meets the eye? Possibly. But right now, Nicki is eyeing green.

