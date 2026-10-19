Cardi B made her Tiny Desk Concert debut this week, delivering a high-energy performance of fan-favorites that included a little switch-up in her Latto shout-out on "ErrTime."

Bardi's episode premiered on Monday (Oct. 19), featuring eight songs including "Hello," "ErrTime," "Up" and "Man of Your Word" off her 2025 sophomore effort Am I The Drama?, and "Be Careful," "Bodak Yellow" and "I Like It" from her 2018 debut, Invasion of Privacy.

There was a switch-up in more than one lyric, however. As mentioned on "ErrTime," Cardi replaced Latto's shout-out with a mention of Kelly Rowland instead.

"Bad brown bitch, she look like Kelly in this muthaf**ka" Bardi rapped, replacing, "Bad yellow bitch, she look like Latto in this muthaf**ka!" The pair had a falling out in 2025 after leaked audio captured Cardi referring to Latto's nonconfrontational history as "pu**y" during a heated phone call with Ice Spice's manager. The Bronx superstar publicly apologized, but Latto seemingly wasn’t ready to move past the incident, addressing the situation on her 2026 album Big Mama with the song "Gimmie Dat."

Cardi also takes a jab at her exes on "Be Careful," rapping, "And karma for you? Well, you see it!" instead of the original lyrics, "And karma for you gon' be who you end up with!" The rapper split with husband Offset in 2024 and later split from NFL star Stefon Diggs in February 2026, after roughly a year of dating.

Watch Cardi B's Tiny Desk Concert performance in full below.

Watch Cardi B's Tiny Desk Concert Performance

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