Candace Owens Insists Ice Spice’s New Song ‘Fart’ Has Set America Back

Candace Owens says Ice Spice's new single "Think U The S**t (Fart)" has set America back.

Candace Owens Says Ice Spice's New Song "Fart" Has Set America Back

On Wednesday (Jan. 31), conservative political pundit Candace Owens shared her thoughts on Ice Spice's newest song, "Think U The S**t (Fart)," on the latest episode of her Candace Owens podcast.

"If you're wondering whether or not it's a good song, what do you think? It's called 'Think U The S**t (Fart)'," Owens said before playing a clip from the song. "Now I think we can all admit that we've fallen as a society. I mean, I wouldn't say that was Mozart or Beethoven, but I'm not all of these mainstream media publications that routinely run to defend this kind of music similar to what they did with 'WAP' the most disgusting and filthiest lyrics I've ever read. They will then sit down and write an article trying to convince you that what you just heard was magical and they did this with this Ice Spice song."

Owens went on to say that the hype around the new track wasn't warranted, and said she just wants to live in a world without songs like "Think U The S**t (Fart)."

"I just wanna live in a society where we can all acknowledge that a song that's entitled 'Think U The S**t (Fart)' is in fact itself a s**t fart," Owens continued. "That's where I wanna live. Can we get back to that? I don't know. Let's move on."

Ice Spice dropped off "Think U The S**t (Fart)" on Jan. 26. She is currently up for a total of four Grammy Awards this Sunday including Best New Artist and Best Rap Song for "Barbie World" with Nicki Minaj.

Ice Spice Reveals Album Title

Candace Owen's scathing review of the track comes after Ice Spice announced the title of her debut album during an interview on Today With Hoda & Jenna.

"Yes, there is going to be an album this year," the "In Ha Mood" rapper revealed. "This year, I'm so excited. It's called Y2K. It's almost finished. So, I'm really excited."

Ice then said the album title was because she was born on Jan. 1, 2000. She also revealed she has a "crazy collaboration," but wouldn't reveal who it was just yet.

Read More: Ice Spice Moments That Prove People Are Obsessed With Her

Watch Candace Owens talk about Ice Spice below.

Watch Candace Owens Talk About Ice Spice's New Single