Video Shows Roddy Ricch Kicking Fan Who Ran Onstage During Show

Video has surfaced of Roddy Ricch kicking a fan who climbed onstage while he was performing.

On Thursday (July 7), Roddy Ricch performed at the Openair Frauenfeld Festival in Frauenfeld, Switzerland. During his show, things went left when a fan climbed onstage. In video posted online by TikTok user @shweizer.dennis, Roddy Ricch is performing his hit single "The Box," when he sees a disruption going on toward the front of the stage. Security runs in to take charge and detain the person who climbed onto the performing platform. Roddy runs into the fray and hovers over the trespasser, before delivering multiple kicks to the person. The person is eventually pushed off the stage by the members of the security detail and Roddy continues performing like nothing happened.

The individual who filmed the incident captioned the video,"Roddy Ricch fucked a fan up on stage at Frauenfeld."

XXL has reached out to Roddy Ricch's team for comment.

Roddy Ricch last made major headlines last month when he was arrested prior to the 2022 Governors Ball in New York City on gun charges. The charges were eventually dropped. The Compton, Calif. rapper released his new EP, The Big 3, in June.

Roddy isn't the first rapper to recently get into it physically with a fan. Last week, Fetty Wap made the headlines after video surfaced of the New Jersey rapper slapping a fan in Iowa. That incident occurred during the Saturday in the Park event at Sioux City's Grandview Park on July 2. While signing autographs, a person inexplicably splashed the "Trap Queen" rapper with water. He reacted by swinging an open palm, which appeared to connect with the perpetrator.