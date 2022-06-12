Roddy Ricch Arrested on Weapon Charges

UPDATE (June 12): According to a report by TMZ, Roddy Ricch was released from police custody on Sunday afternoon (June 12). It’s unclear how much the California rapper had to pay for bond to get release. He will most likely have to be arraigned on the weapons charges on Monday (June 13), reported the media outlet.

TMZ added that Roddy Ricch appeared to be in good spirits upon his release.

XXL has reached out to the New York Police Department for comment.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Roddy Ricch was arrested on gun possession charges just hours before he was set to perform at the 2022 Governors Ball festival in New York City last night.

According to a statement from the New York City Police Department, police responded to a call on Saturday (June 11) at 6:20 p.m. of a firearm in a vehicle outside of Citi Field where Gov Ball is being held. Upon arrival, officers were informed by a private security company that was doing a security checkpoint at Citi Field that they observed a firearm in the car entering a secure location of the arena.

In the car was Roddy Ricch, born Rodrick Moore, along with two other men, who were subsequently arrested by the responding officers. Additionally, police discovered a loaded firearm with nine rounds of ammunition, as well as a large capacity magazine. All three individuals were brought back to the 110 Precinct police station in Queens, N.Y. for arrest processing.

According to the police, Roddy was charged with four counts of criminal possession of a weapon, possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device and unlawful possession of an ammunition feeding device.

Another man, identified as Michael Figueroa from Brooklyn, N.Y. was charged with five counts of criminal possession of a weapon, possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device and unlawful possession of an ammunition feeding device.

The third person, identified as Carlos Collins from Eastchester, N.Y., was charged with four counts of criminal possession of a weapon, possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device and unlawful possession of an ammunition feeding device.

Following the arrest, the Governors Ball organizers had to break the news to festival attendees that Roddy's performance was canceled.

XXL has reached out to Roddy Ricch’s reps and organizers of the Governors Ball for comment.