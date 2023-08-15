Former Publicist for Kanye West Indicted With Donald Trump for Election Fraud – Report

Kanye West's one-time publicist has reportedly been indicted along with former president Donald Trump for election fraud.

Ye's Former Publicist Indicted

On Monday (Aug. 14), an unsealed indictment revealed Donald Trump and 18 others were indicted in Fulton County, Ga. in connection to election fraud, according to local Atlanta news outlet Atlanta Journal Constitution. Among those named is Trevian C. Kutti, a one-time publicist to Kanye West who was accused of questionable ethics back in 2021 concerning Trump's failed presidential campaign. According to the AJC, Kutti has been charged with violating the Georgia RICO Act, conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings and influencing witnesses.

Kutti's 2021 Allegations

Back in December of 2021, Kutti was accused of going to the home of a Georgia election worker and pressuring her to confess to allegations of election fraud. Kutti also reportedly threatened that the woman, Ruby Freeman, would be arrested within 48 hours if she didn't confess. Freeman, a temporary poll worker in Georgia's Fulton County, was falsely accused by former President Donald Trump of manipulating votes. Following the allegations, a spokesperson for Ye denied Kutti had ties to the rapper.

"Trevian Kutti was not associated with Kanye West or any of his enterprises at the times of the facts that are reported in these articles or since these facts occurred," the statement read.

Kutti reportedly worked under Kanye West starting in 2018 and also reportedly worked as his Director of Operations.

Donald Trump has been hit with 13 charges including violating Georgia's RICO Act, solicitation of violation of oath by public officer, conspiracy to impersonate a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, false statements and writings and filing false documents, and more, in connection with his attempt claim the 2020 election.