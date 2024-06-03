Chrisean Rock Insists She’s Holding Blueface Down in Jail But He’s Making Things Difficult

Chrisean Rock insists she's holding Blueface down while he's in jail but he's making things very difficult.

Chrisean Rock Gives Blueface Update

Relatively speaking, Blueface and Chrisean have been quiet since the rapper turned himself in to jail for a probation violation back in January. On Sunday (June 2), Chrisean updated her fans on Instagram about her struggles dealing with the volatile rapper while he's on lockdown.

"Nobody's cheating, p***y still hairy as f**k, I can braid this s**t," she said in the video below. "I'm holding you down, bro."

Chrisean continued, "I'm paying your bills. I'm not benefitting from this, but [I] been here for him. I love you, you love me, we want to work things out. Try this whole atmosphere. Cool, that's great. I'm all down for it."

The reality show participant-rapper went on to say Blueface is constantly accusing her of infidelity, which she vehemently denies. "Bro, I'm not cheating on you," she added.

Blueface and Chrisean Struggle to Maintain Long-Distance Relationship

Blueface and Chrisean Rock's relationship was already on shaky ground before Blue was sentenced to six months in jail in January. Shortly after Blue went in, Chrisean moved into his home and got a massive tattoo of the rapper on her face. She later threatened to castrate the L.A. rhymer if he cheated. Back in February, Chrisean shared a jail call with Blueface where he asked her to perform a sex act on the phone. Blueface is expected to be released next month.

