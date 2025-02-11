50 Cent Clowns Big Meech for Addressing Snitching Allegations

50 Cent is making jokes at Big Meech's expense after the former drug lord recently addressed allegations about being a snitch.

50 Cent Jokes Meech for Addressing Snitching Allegations

On Monday (Feb. 10), Meech shared a video on Instagram where he addresses rumors that he told on someone in order to get out of prison sooner.

"I wasn't going to address this, ’cause I'm not trying to let nobody trick me off the streets," Meech says in the video below. "But I never folded, never told, never will. Death before dishonor always with me. So, I'm doing this for my loved ones and the support, my friends and family. Come out to the Amerant Arena, Feb. 13," he adds, promoting his upcoming welcome home party.

In response to the video, 50 Cent shared a video of the Meech clip on Instagram and offered his own commentary.

"You tricked Cuff off the street, ni**a," 50 says over the clip. "You told Tammy to tell, b***h. Y'all gonna be disapointed when Lil Baby don't show up? When [Icewear] Vezzo dont show up, when Skilla [Baby] don't show up? When all these muthaf**ka don't show up. Look at this ni**a, he reading drops."

Fif captioned the post, "If the artist on the bill don’t show up, are you gonna want a refund? Big Screech is not even gonna be there. he can’t go out after 6pm but don’t take my word for it. go head knock your self out!"

In a follow-up post on the topic, 50 shared a spoof video of Meech's response where someone is providing Meech with the words to say on cue cards.

"LOL THIS IS CRAZY, my stomach hurt," 50 captioned the post. "I just need a little help to get out the way."

Why Are 50 Cent and Big Meech Beefing?

After bringing Meech's story to life on television via Starz series BMF, 50 Cent and former drug kingpin Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory are now at odds. Things appeared to go downhill last month after Meech showed up in a video with 50 Cent nemesis Rick Ross in promotion of a welcome-back concert for Meech, who was released from prison last October. In addition, 50 is claiming he has new information that Meech may have snitched and claims a woman named Tammy Cowins, who worked as Meech's assistant and business partner, is ready to spill the beans in a tell-all documentary.

Check out Big Meech responding to snitching allegations and 50 Cent's reaction below.

Watch Big Meech Respond to Snitching Allegations

Watch 50 Cent Clown Big Meech for Addressing Allegations