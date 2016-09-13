The Making of 2Pac’s All Eyez on Me Album (XXL October 2004 Issue)

When 2Pac was released from prison and into the arms of Death Row Records and Suge Knight, he couldn't wait to hit the studio and make music. The result was All Eyez on Me, hip-hop's first true double LP that solidified 'Pac's status as the top rapper in the game. Like we always do about this time, let's throw it back to 1996. Click the image below to read the original article Against the Grain from XXL‘s October 2004 issue.

See 60 Rappers Who Have Compared Themselves to Tupac