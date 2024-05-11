Mysterious Video of Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Meet the Grahams’ Cover Art Surfaces, Perplexes Fans

A mysterious video has surfaced featuring items from Kendrick Lamar's "Meet the Grahams" cover art is leaving fans perplexed.

Strange Video of "Meet the Grahams" Cover Art Has Fans Puzzled

On Friday (May 10), a user on X, formerly Twitter, under the handle @EbonyPrince2k24 posted a video featuring items that were featured on Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss track "Meet the Grahams." In the clip, which can be viewed below, an old Panasonic laptop computer displays the "Meet the Grahams" video and then pans to a shot of a Brooklyn Eagle newspaper to confirm that the visual was recorded on May 8, 2024.

The camera then pans to the receipts of Popular Jewelry Corp.; the Nadine Ghosn business card; the Attic dress shirt featuring the bulldog peeing on a fire hydrant; the Maybach horse-riding gloves; and the Ozempic box, along with the Zolpidem prescription pills with Drake's real name on all of them. The video concludes with a nighttime shot of what appears to be the Brooklyn bridge.

The X user @EbonyPrince2k24 wrote in the caption: "#1. King @kendricklamar is not a liar, and I am not a thief!

#2. Mr. Aubrey Graham (@Drake) & Mr. Livingston Allen (@Akademiks) have until noon Monday 5/13/24 to retract your claims of theft, or my attorney Ms. Adrienne Edward and I will exhaust every legal option available."

@EbonyPrince2k24 also posted a screenshot of what the person claims is Drake in a hotel lobby in New York City where he allegedly discarded the items on Jan. 22, 2023, the night of his Apollo Theater concert.

"May this photo help jog your memory as to where you discarded those items," wrote @EbonyPrince2k24. "The issue in the photo should also jog your memory. Jimmy Brooks would not have been proud of you that night."

@EbonyPrince2k24 also added: "You've had many things discarded on your behalf over the years. I wonder if you can remember them all. You're blocking my money with your lies, so you have forced me to get it another way. Push Ups.

Really? Should've kept that to yourself."

The mysterious video and items sent to fans into becoming online detectives, sparking more speculation and conspiracy theories.

X user @certifiedjared listed a series of explanations about the video and the items in the clip, which can be viewed below.

The mysterious video and how it will directly affect the lyrical battle between Drake and Kendrick Lamar remains unclear. Both Drizzy and K-Dot have maintained their silence regarding this enigmatic visual.

TDE CEO Proclaims Drake and Kendrick's Rap Battle Is Over

Interestingly, the mysterious video popped up after Top Dawg Entertainment CEO Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith announced that the lyrical battle between Drake and Kendrick Lamar is officially over.

"This battle is over. A win for the culture, while keeping it all on wax," he wrote in his post, which can be viewed below. "Especially when these publications try to make it something else. We proved them wrong. That’s a victory within itself. On another note, it's time to wrap up this TDE 20yr anniversary compilation."

Despite Tiffith's post, many fans remain doubtful of their lyrical feud being done. Some people had various questions following Drake and Kendrick's rap battle.

Check out the strange video featuring items from Kendrick Lamar's "Meet the Grahams" cover art below.

Watch the Mysterious Video Featuring Items from Kendrick Lamar's 'Meet the Grahams' Cover Art