Ye Sued for Sexual Harassment by Former Assistant Who Claims He Sent Her Explicit Texts – Report

Ye's former assistant is reportedly suing him for sexual harassment, claiming he sent her inappropriate texts and videos.

Ye Sued for Sexual Harassment

On Monday (July 3), TMZ reported that Ye was being sued for sexual harassment by his ex-assistant Lauren Pisciotta, who is also a former OnlyFans model. Ye hired Pisciotta in July of 2021 after meeting her while developing his fashion line. She claims in the docs that she even contributed to three songs on Ye's 2021 album Donda.

Pisciotta claims Ye promised to pay her $1 million a year if she deleted her OnlyFans and came to work for him, saying he could make her "God Like" if she agreed. Shortly after she began to work for Ye, he allegedly began sending her explicit text messages that made her uncomfortable.

"See my problem is I be wanting to f**k but then after I f**k I want a girl to tell me how hard they been f**ked while I'm f**king them," one of the texts allegedly read. "Then I want her to cheat on me."

TMZ claims the texts continue to get more and more vulgar, with Ye going into visceral detail about his sexual fantasies.

"Is my d**k racist? It is. This f**king racist d**k of mine," Ye allegedly wrote in another text. "I going to beat this f**king racist d**k for being f**king racist. I'm going to stare at pictures of White women with Black a*ses and beat the s**t out of my racist d**k...Beating the s**t out of this big Black c**k."

Pisciotta said the harassment continued to escalate, and claimed Ye would openly pleasure himself during their phone conversations. He would also ask if she knew what he was doing. He also allegedly sent her two videos of him having sex with models.

Pisciotta claims she was fired in October of 2022, and that Ye said he'd pay her a $3 million severance. She says she accepted but never received it. Pisciotta is suing Ye for breach of contract, sexual harassment, wrongful termination and a hostile work environment.

XXL has reached out to Ye's team for further comment.

Ye Faces Accusations of Racial Discrimination

This isn't the first former employee of Ye to file suit against the mogul this year. According to documents obtained by XXL back in April, Ye is also facing a lawsuit from a former employee of both the Yeezy brand and Donda Academy, Ye's failed school in California. The 31-page suit was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court by Benjamin Deshon Provo, who is Black, and who claims Ye engaged in unfair labor practices and racial discrimination.

"Specifically, [Ye] frequently screamed at and berated Black employees, while in contrast, he never so much as raised his tone of voice toward White staff," the lawsuit states.

Provo also claims he was unfairly targeted because of his Muslim faith, and that he refused to convert to Christianity despite Ye telling him to.