Photos Show Ye’s $2.2 Million Ranch Abandoned and in Ruins

Ye's sprawling ranch in Calabasas, Calif. is in ruins, with the latest photos showing the $2.2 million property completely falling apart.

Ye's Ranch in Ruins

On Wednesday (June 5), aerial photos obtained by Daily Mail and Page Six show Ye's residence to be completely abandoned. Footage shows the wood-paneled roofing deteriorating, and the surrounding 300 acres unkempt and unmaintained. There is also a massive hole at the house's main entrance filled with debris.

Ye purchased the property in 2018 and used to reside at the ranch with his now-ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Ye used the property for his Sunday Service performances, and it also served as Donda Academy's headquarters. Following Ye's divorce from Kim in 2021, the rapper resided briefly at the property with his then-girlfriend Irina Shayk.

There are also reportedly two guest houses on the premises, with six bedrooms and seven bathrooms altogether. There also used to be 50-foot domes on the property which, Ye called "Yecosystems." The domes were part of the rapper's architectural line Yeezy Home launched in 2018. The domes were torn down in 2019 because Ye did not have the proper permits.

Strangely enough, Kim K currently lives eight miles away from the decrepit property in a $60 million mansion. Her four kids she shares with Ye also live there.

Kanye West's $57 Million Mansion Also Rotting Away

Ye's ranch is now the second property of his to be completely falling apart. Last May, it was reported that Ye's Japanese-inspired mansion in Malibu, Calif. was also rotting away. The rapper abandoned the property after shuttering his construction company, Yeezy Construction, Inc., last November. The home remains in mid-renovation and has been completely gutted, making it quite an eyesore for the neighbors.

The artist formerly known as Kanye West bought the Malibu mansion in September of 2021 at a discount. Designed by Ye's favorite architect Tadao Ando, the home was on sale for $75 million, and was meant to be "part house, part sculpture." Ye completely gutted the place, and nothing remains other than a concrete husk. There are also abandoned utility pipes underneath the property alongside the beach. Ye attempted to sell the property for $39 million in April. It's unclear if anyone ended up buying it.

Read More: Ye Sued for Sexual Harassment By Former Assistant

Check out footage of Ye's abandoned ranch below.

Watch Footage That Shows Ye’s $2.2 Million Ranch Abandoned and in Ruins

See Photos of Ye's $2.2 Million Ranch Abandoned and in Ruins